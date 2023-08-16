PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A man wanted by the York Police Department for attempted homicide has been arrested by U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force.

According to the U.S. Marshall Service, the task force located and arrested 34-year-old Kenell Chisholm at approximately 1 p.m. on August 15. He was arrested on the 400 block of Scotrun Avenue in Scotrun, Pennsylvania.

Chisholm, of York, is facing three counts of attempted homicide and related offenses, from a shooting that happened on the 400 block of E. Philadelphia St. on December 9, 2022.

Three people, including a three-year-old child, were shot during the incident according to York City Police.

He was arraigned and now awaits extradition to await extradition to York County at Monroe County Correctional Facility.