LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) — UGI Utilities, Inc. will soon begin a natural gas main replacement project in the City of Lancaster.

According to UGI, the upcoming natural gas main replacement project will begin the week of June 26, and the project will impact the following streets:

North Prince Street between West Liberty Street and West James Street

West Frederick Street between North Prince Street and North Market Street

West New Street between North Prince Street and North Queen Street

North Market Street between West Frederick Street and West New Street

It should also be noted that part of this project will take place on the streets that run parallel to the Barnstormer’s home field at Clipper Magazine Stadium, which may cause congested traffic during home games.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Approximately 3,300 feet of non-contemporary main will be replaced as part of this project. According to UGI, this project will also renew gas service lines to approximately 67 customers in the area.

Construction hours for this project will run from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. According to UGI, residents can expect road closures, detours, and traffic delays during construction hours. Parking will also be restricted on those affected blocks during construction hours – accommodations will also be made for emergency vehicles during this construction period.

According to UGI, the project is expected to be completed by early September of 2023.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.