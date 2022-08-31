(WHTM) — Utility company UGI has announced that they will be raising their natural gas prices starting on Sept. 1.

According to a release from the company, its purchased gas cost rates will increase by 7.6%, increasing from $106.69 per month to $114.83 per month.

“Energy prices in general, including natural gas, have continued to rise due to increased global demand, among other factors” Chris Brown, UGI Vice President and General Manager of Rates and Supply, said. “UGI works closely with our suppliers to ensure our customers continue to receive strong value in choosing natural gas and understands the impact that this rate increase will have on our customers. Despite this increase, natural gas remains an economical energy choice backed by local, reliable shale gas supplies.”

By law, utilities are required to pass the cost of the natural gas they purchased directly through to customers without any markup.

Brown added that natural gas prices in Pennsylvania continue to remain lower than in other parts of the country because of local Marcellus Shale production.

The release says that UGI knows that some customers may have difficulty paying their heating bill. The Company offers budget billing, as well as multiple free payment options to customers who enroll in UGI’s online bill payment program, or the auto-deduction program to assist customers in managing bill payments.

UGI Utilities, Inc. is based in Denver, Pennsylvania, and serves more than 670,000 natural gas customers in 45 counties in Pennsylvania.