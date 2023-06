EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County say an ultralight plane made a hard landing on Sunday night.

According to Susquehanna Regional Police, on June 19 officials received a report of an ultralight plane upside down in a wheat field near Rt. 743 and Bull Moose Road.

Police say multiple agencies responded and after conducting interviews, it was determined the aircraft had engine issues and made a hard landing.

The pilot sustained a minor injury, according to police.