HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The election is tomorrow, Nov. 8, and the entire nation has its eyes on Pennsylvania. However, there’s a chance the election results could be challenged due to a new directive from the Department of State.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that counties should toss out undated mail-in ballots, and the law says to not count them. But the Wolf administration is urging counties throughout the Commonwealth to notify voters, giving them a chance to fix their undated ballots.

“Voters who make minor errors on their ballot, they forget to sign it or forget to date it, they should be able to go to their county, fix that issue, and have their votes counted,” said Acting Secretary Leigh Chapman of the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Some Pennsylvanian counties are reporting they can’t or won’t notify voters who submit ballots that will ultimately be rejected. However, all counties will set any undated ballots aside.

“I think we should err on the side of democracy and counting all votes,” said Brittany Crampsie of Brit Crampsie Communications.

Christopher Nicholas, of the Eagle Consulting Group, disagrees. “I err on the side of following the law as written.”

So another bitterly partisan fight over an election process begins, which won’t exactly bolster voter confidence.

Republicans have accused the Wolf administration of putting its thumb on the scale with last-minute election guidance, despite the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling and laws already in place.

“It said clearly you have to sign and date the ballot, and democrats are like, ‘No, no, no, we can and will follow all the other parts of the law, but not this part,'” Nicholas added.

Crampsie says Republicans are partly responsible. “This has been confusing and I blame Republicans for spending years trying to discredit mail-in balloting,” Crampsie said.

The issue around undated mail-in ballots could matter. In the May primary, there were nearly 5,000 undated mail-in ballots.

Mehmet Oz won his primary by less than 1,000 votes.

Current polls show a tight race between Oz and his opponent Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman.

If you think you forgot to date your mail-in ballot, Leigh Chapman, the Secretary of State, has this advice. “If believe you made a mistake, call to see if it can be fixed or go to the polling place and vote provisionally.”

If you still have your mail-in ballot, you must deliver it by-hand tomorrow, Nov. 8. If you are voting in person, the polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.