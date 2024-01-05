LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Finding and maintaining a job can be difficult, but Lancaster County has done a good job at keeping its unemployment numbers low.

November 2023 saw the unemployment percentage for the county at 2.3%, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That’s the lowest percentage since December 1999.

The Commonwealth as a whole had an unemployment rate of 3.4%. Gettysburg and State College were the lowest in Pennsylvania at 2.1%.

Lancaster and Lebanon counties were the next lowest in the state.

“It could be even lower, right,” Lancaster County Commissioner Ray D’Agostino said. “We still have good-paying jobs that employers want to fill.”

Only 15 metropolitan areas in the nation had jobless rates of less than two percent.

In Lancaster, the highest increase in jobs from November 2022 was in leisure and hospitality. That sector gained two thousand new workers.

D’Agostino believes Lancaster is unique in how many different industries matter to its success.

“That diversity of industry and types of businesses and the sizes is very important to a good, stable economy,” he said.

The county hasn’t had a month when unemployment was above four percent since August 2022.