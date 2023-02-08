GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg National Military Park announced they discovered an unexploded ordnance shell on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

According to the park, the shell was found within the Little Round Top rehabilitation project area.

Because of this, the area has been cleared and adjacent roads have been temporarily closed to all visitors due to safety concerns.

These include Crawford Ave., Ayers Ave., South Sickles Ave. around Devil’s Den, and South Confederate Ave.

The National Park Service has specific protocols when these types of devices are found., The park has stated that the 55th Ordnance Disposal Company team from Fort Belvoir, Virginia will be tasked with removing the shell.

The temporary road closures will only be lifted when the area has been declared safe.