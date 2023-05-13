DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — UCC Homes held it’s 27th “Helping Hands” event at the Hershey Country Club in Dauphin County on Saturday, May 13.

The event featured a silent and online auction to assist residents who live in UCC Homes throughout the Midstate that raised over $25,000 for the Benevolent Endowment Trust Fund!

“This is an event that assists us in raising money for our endowment fund so are able to support our residents who have outlived their resources and allow them to stay in what has become their home,” said Beth McMaster of United Church of Christ Homes.

abc27’s Valerie Pritchett took part in the mission program and served as honorary chairperson.