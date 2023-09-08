(WHTM)– Kids in need across the Midstate will soon have new back-to-school supplies.

The United Way of the Capital Region held its 31st annual Day of Caring kicking it off with the “Stuff the Bus” event. Dozens of volunteers filled the bus with donations.

“For many people, l this is a day they look forward to every year because they get to go out, roll up their sleeves and know they’re part of change,” United Way of Capital Region vice president of communications Raelynn Cox said. “You can see it here, you can hear it here, people are really excited and pumped up and I think that just speaks to the type of community, we’re a community with big hearts.”

If you didn’t get a chance to donate you can still do so, by heading online to their website.