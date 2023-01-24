FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The United Way of Franklin County is hosting their Winter Warmth Drive now through Feb. 10. The drive will help to support basic needs of families in the community by helping to keep everyone warm.

You can click here to view the donation wish list.

There are three different ways that you can donate to the Winter Warmth Drive:

Online Registry: Use the Target Registry and ship the items directly to United Way’s address Donate Dollars: You can donate online or mail a check made out to United Way of Franklin County, 182 S. 2nd Street, Chambersburg, Pa. 17201 with “Winter Warmth” in the memo line Drop Off Supplies: Donations of food, warm accessories, personal care items, and books can be delivered through Feb. 10 to United Way’s office, or to any of the locations on the collection site map (Be sure to view the operating hours before you plan your visit.)

According to the United Way of Franklin County, the drive will help support local emergency shelters, utility assistance, 211 call centers, and legal guidance.