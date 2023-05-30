HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While Harrisburg decides how to spend $13 million in grant money for parks, we know more about changes in store at one park.

The city says it’s made some safety upgrades to the park and baseball field at 7th and Radnor Park to address serious concerns.

Also, more than $4 million will be spent on bleachers, a press box, stadium lighting, new infrastructure and traffic calming measures. The upgrades come one week after a 19-year-old died while taking apart a makeshift dugout.

The city says it’s eager to get these changes made.

“We’re slowly but surely getting this going and we should have everything completed by the end of 2024 which is really, really exciting for the future of parks and playgrounds,” said Matt Masiel, Harrisburg’s director of communications.

The upgrades are particularly exciting because this is the first time Harrisburg has had enough money to upgrade multiple parks since the city defaulted on its debt 12 years ago.