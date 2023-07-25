HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Big changes are in the works for a big commuter bridge in Harrisburg, but before construction starts, PennDOT wants to hear from people who use it every day.

Thousands of people either drive, bike or walk on the Market Street Bridge to cross between Harrisburg and the West Shore. A new bike and pedestrian path is meant to make things safer for commuters.

“For the last five years I’ve been riding my bike to work every day,” Nick Malawskey said.

Malawskey commutes from New Cumberland to his job in the city.

“So I typically use the Market Street Bridge over to city island then connect to Walnut and take that into town,” Malawskey said.

But big changes are coming to that bridge.

“We’re going to be doing a major rehabilitation of the market bridge,” community relations coordinator for PennDOT David Thompson said.

Because PennDOT says it badly needs some TLC.

“We’re going to be replacing the deck and expanding the sidewalks,” Thompson said. “$113.6 million is the estimate right now.”

Part of that price tag includes building a new utility bridge.

“It’s going to be a whole new bridge and be parallel to the existing bridge on the downstream side,” Thompson said.

And that’s for a good reason.

“If we build the utility bridge in advance of the work we’re going to do on the Market Street bridge it will significantly reduce the construction time and significantly reduce the amount of impact on traffic,” Thompson said.

The utility bridge will also include a path for bicycles and pedestrians, something commuters like Nick are looking forward to.

“Anything we can do to expand the access is a good thing,” Malawskey said.”Just from my own personal experience riding in here every day, there are a lot of people who use this bridge to get back and forth across the river so I think any sort of infrastructure that PennDOT could do to help people, make that a little safer, is a good thing.”

Construction is expected to start in 2025, in the meantime, PennDOT is taking public input.

The next open house is next Tuesday, Aug. 1st at the Harrisburg city government center from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.