HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC will be hosting a free “Baby Shower” this Saturday that will include information on care options for anyone expecting or planning a pregnancy.

The event will take place this Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m. at UPMC Hanover, 300 Highland Ave. in Hanover.

Participants will tour the labor and delivery suite and meet with staff, midwives, and physicians. Participants will also be shown the latest adjustable beds, birthing balls, and submersion tubs.

The tour is designed to include education about the latest options in pain management, including nitrous oxide.

Interactive sessions that are part of the tour include:

Childbirth classes

Fourth trimester education

Lactation support services

Q&A with staff and providers

Safe sleep positions

Skin to skin contact

If you are planning to attend, registration is required. You can register here.

UPMC will adhere to current masking guidelines and one guest can join the expecting parent. Children aren’t permitted, participants will receive a gift, and there will be light refreshments.