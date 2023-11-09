(WHTM) – Veteran’s Day is Saturday but some are already marking it.

In York, UPMC Memorial held a ceremony for staff, patients, and visitors.

They do this every year and UPMC leaders say they make a special effort to recruit and retain veterans.

Michelle Del Pizzo, President of UPMC Memorial said, “They come out of, you know, positions and within the military and they have to make that transition. And we really value their leadership skills, their appreciation for our country, their diversity.”

Before the event, the planning committee sold small American flags as a fundraiser for the UPMC Pinnacle Foundation’s Helping Hands fund.

Money raised goes to veterans who need help