PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WHTM) — UPMC has announced that it intends to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% within the next years across the area it covers.

The pledge demonstrates UPMC’s continued commitment to lowering emissions and building more climate-resilient infrastructure. The organization’s goal is to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“UPMC will lead by example to develop approaches to health care that rapidly reduce our contributions to greenhouse gas emissions,” said Dr. Michael Boninger, president of UPMC Innovative Homecare Solutions said. “We are making these pledges on behalf of the health and well-being of people today and for future generations.”

In addition, UPMC campuses have eliminated plastic foam packaging from its cafeterias and more than 40 tons of appliances have been recycled over the last five years.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“As we work to continue to reduce our environmental impact, UPMC looks forward to implementing additional cutting-edge solutions that will secure our place as a health care leader in sustainability,” John Krolicki, vice president, Facilities and Support Services, UPMC Presbyterian Shadyside and UPMC Children’s Hospital said. “We are eager to join the cause in the communities we serve to make a difference for our environment for the long term, which in the end helps the patients we serve.”