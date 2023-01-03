HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s that time of the year — what is your New Year’s resolution going to be? Will you stay true to it?

According to University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) psychologist Melissa Brown, the new year feels like a “reset button,” which is why so many people use it as a chance to make changes.

But how do you make those resolutions stick?

Brown says starting small and setting goals throughout the year is more advantageous than one big goal.

“I always describe it like trying to climb Mount Everest. You don’t climb it in a day, you climb it in stages and you climb it one step at a time. Smaller goals, I think, are more palatable, more manageable, and they lead people in the right direction,” said Brown.

Brown also says to not beat yourself up if you get off track. You can still make progress even if you missed a step.