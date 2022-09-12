CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County now has a new facility for cardiac care after UPMC’s West Shore campus opened its new outpatient center in Mechanicsburg.

UPMC says its heart and vascular institute, which offers state-of-the-art technology and a staff of experts, is the biggest of its kind in the area.

“We already have a very adept hospital, obviously located on premises. But in addition to that we have a cardiac rehabilitation facility and a couple of other advanced imaging services that we’re going to be able to offer in this building that haven’t been offered anywhere else,” said Dr. Hemal Gada, President of UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute.

Patients who were previously receiving care at the UPMC heart and vascular institute in Wormleysburg will not go to the new Mechanicsburg location.