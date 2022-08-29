HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Monday, Aug. 29, was the first day of school for many districts in the Commonwealth, but it was also the first day ever for UPMC’s Shadyside School of Nursing at UPMC Harrisburg.

Aug. 29 marked the start of the inaugural semester for the UPMC Harrisburg location’s nursing school. One-hundred and thirty-three students are taking part in the 16-month program.

“We’re an accelerated diploma program, so they’ll be getting 900 clinical hours which will help with being safe nurses and critical thinking nurses in the clinical setting. The other thing is we have partnered with Harrisburg University so all of their college courses are from an accredited university, so after they get their diploma and pass their NCLEX exam they can go on and get their BSN as well,” said Dr. Penny Lenig-Zerby, Director of UPMC Shadyside School of Nursing at UPMC Harrisburg.

The program will be hosted annually each fall.