UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County are investigating an evening armed robbery.

According to police, during the evening of Friday, Sept. 16, at approximately 10:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to a non-active armed robbery that occurred an hour earlier in the parking lot of a local apartment complex off Geneva Drive.

Two victims had reported that they were seated in a vehicle when they were approached by the two male suspects

One of the suspects showed a gun and demanded money from the victims. Both victims were struck in the face and one of them had their cell phone stolen. The suspect then fled on foot after the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect’s possible identity to contact Upper Allen Police at 717-238-9676. An anonymous tip line is also available by calling or texting 717-850-UAPD (8273).