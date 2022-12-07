UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Upper Allen Township Commissioners are expected to vote on the approval of a new Chick-Fil-A location on the Gettysburg Pike on the evening of Dec. 7.

Neighbors and locals are expected to voice their concerns.

In August 2022, developers announced that they would break ground on a new Chick-Fil-A and Burger King at the intersection of South Market Street and the Gettysburg Pike.

Residents in the area are primarily worried about the traffic the proposed Chick-Fil-A would create.

However, township commissioners are planning to move forward with the approval.