MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Upper Allen Township was arrested after an assault took place on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

According to Police, officers were notified of an active assault that occurred in the 600 block of Gettysburg Road in Mechanicsburg. An investigation into this incident found that 29-year-old Cody Moyer allegedly assaulted and strangled a family member.

During the assault, Moyer allegedly prevented the family member from escaping the building.

Moyer was arrested and charged with the following:

Strangulation

Unlawful Restraint

Simple Assault

Harassment

Moyer was taken to the Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment. He was unable to post $2,500 bail and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 8.