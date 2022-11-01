HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — You’ve heard of Black Friday, but what about “Brown Friday?” That’s what UPS is calling an upcoming hiring event in which it hopes to hire at least 60,000 of the more than 100,000 employees it needs for the holiday season.

UPS will be holding Brown Friday hiring events around the country, including in the Midstate, starting Friday, Nov. 4, and continuing through the weekend, according to a press release from the company.

During the event, UPS will be looking to fill nearly 2,100 seasonal positions in the Harrisburg area.

“With major retailers announcing holiday deals long before Cyber Monday, it’s more important than ever that we staff up now to meet the demands of the busy holiday shipping season,” said Nando Cesarone, executive vice president and president of U.S. operations for UPS. “We are well on our way to hiring the 100,000+ seasonal employees we announced in September, and UPS Brown Friday is a three-day sprint that helps us achieve that goal.”

A list of local hiring events and information on virtual hiring information sessions can be found here. People interested in applying to work at UPS can do so here.

The positions UPS is looking to fill include seasonal delivery and CDL drivers, warehouse workers, and driver helpers. The company says about 80% of seasonal positions don’t require an interview.