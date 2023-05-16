CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A locally owned, Pennsylvania-based creamery will soon be opening a new location in Carlisle.

Urban Churn, which is owned and operated by Adam Brackbill, recently confirmed that they would be unveiling their third Pennsylvania-based Urban Churn storefront location.

According to Brackbill, the company chose to expand into Carlisle because they discovered through their demographic data that Carlisle residents were frequenting their Mechanicsburg location – additionally, a good leasing opportunity became available in Carlisle, so “it made sense” to open the new location.

The new 2,335-square-foot Carlisle Urban Churn is expected to create about 20 seasonal jobs and 8 to 10 off-season positions as well. According to Brackbill, between the company’s new churning and distribution facilities and the new Carlisle location, Urban Churn now has over 60 employees on its payroll.

The new Urban Churn will be located at 258 Westminster Drive in Carlisle and is going to be making its grand opening debut on May 23. According to Brackbill, the hours of operation will be:

Tuesdays – Thursdays // 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sundays // 12: p.m. to 8 p.m.

It should be noted that these hours of operation are subject to change during the summer months.

“Folks have been mistaking us as a Franchise or a large company. We’re a small business taking big steps. We’ve learned a lot on the way and are excited to serve Carlisle. We also would like folks to know what makes our ice cream different; we use all-natural ingredients. We are one of the few ice cream manufacturing and scooping companies that is labeled PAPreferred, processing fruit grown by local farmers and using all-natural high 16% butterfat. No corn syrup, artificial coloring, or flavoring,” Brackbill said in an email.

According to Urban Churn’s website, their other two other storefronts are located at 1004 North 3rd Street in Harrisburg and 6391 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.