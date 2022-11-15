LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Historic meets modern in an apartment for sale in a Lancaster City building that was built in the late 1800s.

The “urban penthouse” is located on Prince Street near Gallery Row and the Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, according to its listing on the Keller Williams realty website. It’s in a building that Keller Williams says was built in 1870.

The condo includes urban-industrial exposed ductwork and pipes and exposed brick, according to the listing, contributing to its “urban” feel. The building it’s in may be old, but the apartment includes some modern features like kitchen appliances, a waterfall island, and granite countertops.

It encompasses 3,400 square feet and has a walk-in pantry and two bonus rooms as well as two primary suites with a “luxe modern vibe,” Keller Williams says. The condo is accessed directly by an elevator.

The property also includes an enclosed outdoor space with views of western Lancaster City, and people living there have access to a rooftop deck that can be shared between both units or completely private to this unit, the listing explains.

Credit: Vincent & Morgan Real Estate Media

The apartment is listed for $969,900. Learn more about the listing here.

“This space is unlike anything else in Lancaster City,” the Keller Williams listing says.