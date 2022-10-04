Vials of empty monkeypox vaccines sit at a table at Seattle Central College in Seattle, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Tuesday, Oct. 4, that more healthcare workers are now approved to vaccinate people against monkeypox.

Veterinarians, dentists, and other groups of healthcare professionals are now able to administer monkeypox vaccinations.

The government hopes that more people being authorized to vaccinate against monkeypox will expand access to the over one million vaccines for people at high risk.

“If we’re able to get more people in those groups being vaccinated, we’ll be able to slow down the transmission of the disease and hopefully prevent it from going to a more widespread outbreak,” said Dr. John Goldman, infectious disease specialist at UPMC.

Experts in the Midstate say monkeypox cases are slowing down, but vaccination is still critical to stop a widespread outbreak.