(WHTM) — United States railroad workers could be just ten days away from going on strike. The impact of 100,000 workers walking off the job would be devastating.

Harrisburg is one of the country’s top ten “intermodal ports,” which is when containers are transferred between trains and trucks.

However, one expert says the strike is unlikely. “It’s very likely that Congress would step in and just quickly write legislation that bans any any strikes. And in all likelihood, the president would support it as well,” saod Jay Shabat, publisher with Railroad Weekly.

The last time railroad workers went on strike was in 1992; Congress and then President George H. W. Bush stepped in to stop it.