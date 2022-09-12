“Peak-season pricing” will be in effect from Oct. 2, 2022 to Jan. 22, 2023, USPS says. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It might still feel like summer outside, but the United States Postal Service (USPS) is already preparing for the busy holiday season.

The USPS wants to hire 28,000 seasonal employees, ranging from truck drivers, mail carriers, and processors, across the United States.

Since the start of 2021, 100,000 part-time postal service workers have transitioned to full-time.

The USPS says it has been installing hundreds of new packaging processing machines throughout the United States.