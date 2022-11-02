HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The United States Postal Service (USPS) will be hiring new team members to fill immediate openings in South Central Pennsylvania.

The Postal Service in Harrisburg will be hosting job fairs to fill immediate openings throughout the month of November.

Applications will only be accepted online. You can click here to apply.

The following jobs are open to new hires:

City Carrier PTF – $21.19 per hour

City Carrier Assistants (CCA’s) – $18.92 per hour

Rural Carrier Associate – $19.50 per hour

PSE Clerk – $19.62 per hour

Mail Handler Assistant – $17.32 per hour

Interested applicants can attend job fairs on the following dates at the Harrisburg Post Office, located on 1425 Crooked Hill Road in Harrisburg.