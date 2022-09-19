HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The USS Harrisburg, a $2 billion naval ship currently being constructed in Pascagoula, Mississippi, is expected to be completed in 2024 and put into service in 2025.

House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee majority chairman Rep. Karen Boback (R-Wyoming) and Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams both met with U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Thomas Anderson, who is responsible for U.S. Navy shipbuilding and logistics, at Pennsylvania’s Capitol building to discuss the construction of the USS Harrisburg.

“It is my great honor to welcome our special guest, who traveled to Pennsylvania’s capital city to provide us with the latest information on a new Navy ship that will proudly bear its name – the USS Harrisburg,” said Boback.

The USS Harrisburg will be approximately the size of two football fields, will house about 1,000 sailors and Marines, and will weigh more than 25,000 tons. The ship is expected to dock in Norfolk, Virginia.

Rear Adm. Anderson (left) and Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams (right) at the Pennsylvania Capitol holding a framed rendering of the USS Harrisburg

“These ships will deploy as part of an Amphibious Readiness Group, or ARG,” said Rear Adm. Anderson. “They will deploy for six months at a time and they will go where the nation needs them to be. In this time, the crew will form a bond with the city of their ship’s namesake. You will stay in touch with them to see what they are up to. It can be a very special bond between the crew and the city.”

Mayor Williams presented Rear Adm. Anderson with a proclamation that declares Sept. 19, 2022, as Harrisburg Navy Day.

The Navy says that Harrisburg, and the surrounding region, are a crucial part of the United State’s national defense infrastructure.

The new USS Harrisburg will be the second USS Harrisburg in the U.S. Navy’s history. The original USS Harrisburg was built in 1888 in Paris, and the Navy acquired it in 1918.

The original Harrisburg transported soldiers to and from Europe during World War I four times before being decommissioned in 1923.