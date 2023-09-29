HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Utz. Brands, Inc. announced earlier today that they will soon be closing their Hanover-based factory and building a new facility.

Utz Brands, Inc. recently announced on September 29 several “network optimization initiatives” in order to better support long-term volume growth and reduce costs.

According to Utz Brands Inc., these initiatives are expected to:

Simplify their existing plant network

Strengthen the company’s relationship with key co-manufacturing partners

Create incremental capacity in their warehousing network to support growth

Monetize assets that are not strategic to long-term growth

As a result of these initiatives, Utz Brands Inc. will cease operations of its oldest plant in Hanover, aka “Carlisle Street Factory” in the first quarter of 2024. According to Utz., no job loss will occur as a result of this closure.

Though Utz will be losing its Carlisle Street Factory, they plan on building a new 650,000-square-foot distribution center in Hanover. It will become their Northeast Logistics Center and is expected to open in the first quarter of 2025.

Additionally, Utz Brands Inc. sold its manufacturing plant in Bluffton, Indiana to Super-Pufft Snacks USA, Inc. According to Utz. Brands Inc., the company also decided to sell its Louisiana manufacturing plant and its Alabama plant, which closed in June 2023.

Following these actions to support the company’s initiatives, Utz Brands Inc. will have 13 active plants across the U.S.

Moving forward, the company plans on discussing these plans and more at their Investor Day in New York City on December 15, 2023.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.