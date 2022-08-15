ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — The state police fire marshal was on the scene of a fire at an abandoned bar on the 100 block of Enola Drive in Cumberland County Monday morning — the same bar that was damaged by arson last week.

Dispatchers say crews were called to the bar around 1:30 a.m. on Monday. They also say no one was injured. No word yet on what started this second fire.

The previous fire at the vacant bar was reported around 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7. That fire was ruled arson.

Cumberland County Public Information Officer John Bruetsch told abc27 previously that the bar was called The Pink Cadillac, and it was closed for about 10 years and had not been in use ever since the closure.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.