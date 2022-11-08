LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster City Council President Ismail Smith-Wade-El resigned effective immediately after Monday, Nov. 7’s meeting, leaving a vacant seat on the council.

Lancaster City Council Vice President Amanda Bakay was unanimously voted as the president following Smith-Wade-El’s resignation.

President Bakay’s first order of business was naming Faith Craig as the new vice president.

Former Lancaster City Council President Smith-Wade-El was on the Pennsylvania ballot for a Pennsylvania House seat representing District 49.

The Lancaster City Council will have 30 days from Nov. 7 to fill the vacant seat. Anyone interested should send their resume and letters of interest to Bernard Harris, the Lancaster City Clerk, at bharris@cityoflancasterpa.gov or by mail at Lancaster City Hall, 120 N. Duke Street, P.O. Box 1599, Lancaster, Pennsylvania 17608.

Applications are being accepted until 5 p.m. on Nov. 11; Applicants must be 18 years old.

For more information visit cityoflancasterpa.com/city-council/vacancy.