(WHTM) — The VanGo! Museum on wheels is showcasing their new vehicle and exhibition, just in time for the new school year.

Since March of 2022, children and adults have enjoyed viewing original artworks on the new VanGo! Museum on Wheels. You may be familiar with the first version of the mobile museum that was created in 1992 by the Susquehanna Art Museum. This mobile museum was created to help reach rural student populations who had limited access to museum-quality arts and crafts. After 30 years of educating, the VanGo program has become a very important resource in the Central Pennsylvania region.

The new VanGo1 Museum on Wheels is a 34-foot, custom-built Winnebago that is equipped with an onboard museum gallery and exhibits that change every year. There are new features including a state-of-the-art climate control and lighting system that is comparable to world-class art gallery. There is also a wheel-chair lift for improved accessibility.

The current exhibition is Nature in Art and it features the work of Victoria Fuller. Fuller is a Pennsylvania native and her art examines the myriad connections between humanity and nature. There are mixed media sculptures, hanging relief pieces, photo-realistic watercolor paintings, and acrylic paintings. More information about Fuller’s work can be found here.

The VanGo is expected to reach more than 10,000 visitors this year.