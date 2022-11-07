DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a vehicle fire is causing delays and a ramp restriction on I-83 north as of 4:53 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.

The vehicle fire is located at Exit 51A: I-81 South/US 322 West – Carlisle/Lewistown.

Image courtesy of PennDOT

It is unclear at this time how long the fire will take to clear, if there are any injuries, or how many vehicles were involved.

This is a developing story.