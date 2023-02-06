LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), a vehicle fire on US 222 is causing a lane restriction as of 8:09 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.

The incident is located at the exit for PA 272 – Oregon Pike.

It is not clear how the vehicle fire started, how many other vehicles were involved, if there are any injuries, or how long it will take for the roadway to be cleared.