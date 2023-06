PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle fire has caused a lane to close on US 22 westbound near the interchange of US 15 in Perry County.

According to 511pa.com, the vehicle fire is on US 22 westbound at the Watts exit. There is a lane restriction at this time.

There is no word on how long the lane will be closed or if there are injuries as a result of the incident.