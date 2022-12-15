PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — In the midst of preparing for a winter storm, police in Lancaster County say there was a crash Thursday morning involving a PennDOT plow.

The collision happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 400 block of S. Main Street in Penn Township, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say a vehicle hit the plow part of the truck, but no one was injured.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say they responded to five total crashes during Thursday’s morning commute, and there were no serious injuries in any of them.