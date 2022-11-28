ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A vehicle was shot multiple times during a road rage incident in Cumberland County.

According to East Pennsboro Township Police, on Nov. 26 at 2:30 a.m., a woman’s vehicle was shot numerous times by an unknown man at the intersection of East Penn Drive and Magaro Road.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say the man was believed to be driving a black SUV that turned onto 21st Street Camp Hill from 32rd Street coming from the Harvey Taylor Bridge bypass.

The victim’s vehicle was behind the suspect when turning from 32rd Street from the opposite direction onto 21st Street.

The black SUV continued north on East Penn Drive towards Wertzville Road. A description of the shooter was not provided by police.

East Pennsboro Township Police are asking anyone in the vicinity to check any and all cameras and for anyone with information to contact the East Pennsboro Township Police at 717-732-3633.