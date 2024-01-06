(WHTM) – According to the Mifflintown Hose Co #1, one of their trucks was struck on Saturday and the operator of the truck had a minor injury but wasn’t transported to the hospital.

The incident occurred on 322 westbound in Mifflintown, Juniata County.

Fire Chief Jeremy Henry states that one of the station’s trucks was blocking a lane due to another accident that they were assisting with when a vehicle was attempting to pass the truck but lost control and slammed into the truck.

Henry urges drivers to slow down and move over when they see any emergency vehicle.