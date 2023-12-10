(WHTM) – Sunday was the last day to preview vehicles that will be up for auction this week.

Over 450 used vehicles were displayed at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania in Grantville through the Department of General Services’ Bureau of Vehicle Management.

Tuesday’s auction will feature multiple vehicles seized by state law enforcement and includes a variety of four-wheel drive SUVs, pickup trucks, and minivans.

Michael Jones, who was looking for trucks for his business said, “I’ve looked at a couple of trucks and a couple that have snow plows. Some of the vehicles are maintained well, hopefully, and hoping to get them at a lower price than, say, a dealership.”

Registration to attend the auction wrapped up at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The state is reminding anyone going that personal or bank checks will not be accepted and you can bring cash.