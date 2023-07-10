HARRISBURG, pa. (WHTM)– The market means a lot of things to a lot of people from those who work there, to those who dine, and even do their grocery shopping there, and all of those people look forward to the market’s return to glory.

“These buildings are historic like this means something to this city you know, “ owner of RNG Hummer’s Meats & Cheese Ryan Hummer said.

Broad Street Market means a lot to the city of Harrisburg, so when the fire tore through the place early Monday morning, destroying the brick building portion of the market, it left both vendors and neighbors stunned and saddened.

“I hope that we can you know adapt and overcome this situation you never know in business how everything’s going to work out but I do know that this community is super supportive definitely supportive of the Broad Street market,” Hummer said.

More than 30 vendors work out of the building, but instead of getting ready for their next day of work, they spent their time clearing out what they could from their spaces.

At the same time, they’re all still trying to process the devastating reality, that the market has been knocked down, but not knocked out.

“We’re all struggling right now we’re all trying to wrap our brains around it I don’t want to speak for anybody but for me, it’s definitely a sad day for us I’m just going to take time to regroup & figure out what needs to be done and hopefully be back on the hard work train again you don’t want things done from this place,” Hummer said.

We saw business owners making their way in and out of the ruined brick building all day long, salvaging their stuff as best they could.

And with the mayor and governor promised to help Broad Street Market return from the tragedy.

Vendors and customers seemed more than ready to pitch in.

“I mean this is a community hub in the city so I’m hoping the community rallies behind us and pushes us through to get this place right,” Hummer said.