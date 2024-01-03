HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Vendors at the Broad Street Market are not happy after the board announced it is raising the rent. Rent is almost doubling in the stone building and the temporary tent, which still does not have an opening date.

“Everybody was a little bit astonished because it’s a 30-day notice,” said Hannah Ison, director of brewing operations at Zeroday Brewing Company.

Starting Feb. 1, rent for Broad Street Market vendors will go up to $5.25 per square foot, close to a 100 percent increase compared to the $2.67 vendors paid previously.

“It has a huge effect on all of our businesses,” Ison said.

Zeroday is in the stone building which has remained open since the fire in July 2023, but Ison said it has still been a struggle.

“We have definitely seen a decrease in foot traffic but we would love to get the message out there that we are very open and we would love to see you,” she said.

Vendors like Ison say it is not the time to raise rents, but market leadership argues they need to keep the market alive.

“Since the fire, we’re losing 70 percent of our revenue,” executive director Tanis Monroy said. “There’s electricity, gas, water, and sewer, as well as insurance as well that goes on to keep the buildings going. So worst case scenario, there wouldn’t be a market or space for any of the vendors to operate.”

In a notice to vendors Tuesday, the Broad Street Market Board of Directors said before the fire, the market typically broke even, which allowed vendors to pay discounted rents. The board said the loss of the brick building and delays in the temporary tent has hurt the budget but that the market needs to move away from the break-even model anyway.

The board released more information Wednesday, explaining the market has been operating at an $8,000 to $10,000 loss every month, even after reducing custodial staff and reducing utility expenses. Even with the rent increase, the board said the market will operate on a $ 3,000-a-month loss until the temporary tent opens.

Ison said vendors want more representation — one vendor seat on the board is empty — and maybe even a change in leadership.

“We would like to see someone generally managing the space and helping with the day-to-day issues and also having some transparency for the long-term plan,” she said.

Monroy said the board has now opened its next meeting to vendors and the public. This comes a week after the board canceled a scheduled town hall on the same day.

“Everybody will get a chance to meet the board and ask questions and get transparency that way,” Monroy said.

However, these ongoing issues have pushed some business owners away.

“I think this is causing a lot of people to question them and just feel really unheard and not taken care of,” owner of Elementary Coffee Andrea Grove said.

At the end of 2023, Grove announced she would be leaving the market after nine years. Delays in building the temporary tent for vendors became too much.

“The timeline became unknown and that becomes impossible for a small business,” she said. “You don’t know when to hire. You don’t know how to budget, you don’t know how to set up your next year. You don’t know what supplies to buy.”

Now, she said she is worried about the market’s future.

“I think a lot of vendors are really dedicated to being there and want to make it work. But it was one of these things that was just going to, it was pulling all of us down simultaneously,” she said.

abc27 asked Monroy if he is concerned this rent increase will push more vendors like Grove away from the market.

“Yeah, there’s always that concern, definitely. But we just got to take it one day at a time and see how we can work together,” he said.

Ison said it is not just vendors who need “competent leadership.” It is also important for the community which relies on the market.

“I am a resident of this neighborhood, and there is one grocery store, two grocery stores I guess I can walk to,” she said. ” It’s not just about our individual businesses, but it’s about the community as a whole that this space serves.”

As for the temporary tent, the city does not have an opening date yet. The city had to extend its bidding period to Jan. 14 after receiving no offers from contractors to do the electric and plumbing work.