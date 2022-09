READING, Pa. (WHTM) — Ventriloquist Jeff Dunham’s new “Seriously!?” tour is stopping in Reading, Pennsylvania on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Santander Arena.

Dunham, who is now 60 years old, has been performing ventriloquism since middle school. “Seriously!?” marks Dunham’s eighth tour to date, and the first since the COVID-19 pandemic.

To buy tickets, visit Dunham’s website at jeffdunham.com/tours.