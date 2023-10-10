DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Dauphin County Commissioners hosted a breakfast for veterans on Tuesday morning.

Dozens of veterans gathered at the VFW in Halifax. It was an opportunity for county leaders to connect directly with those who have served our country, and pass on critical information.

“I learned a little bit about some of the scams that are happening, I learned about some of the programs that I didn’t realize existed, and so it is a good idea to come to these things when they’re available,” Glenn Stoneroad, a Vietnam veteran, said.

The Dauphin County Commissioners, along with State Representative Joe Kerwin of Dauphin County, put together the breakfast.