MARYSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Sunday’s weather was perfect for the fifth annual Tri-County Veteran’s Fishing Derby in Marysville, Perry County.

The event was a collaboration between Perry, Cumberland, and Juniata County VFWs, American Legions, and Disabled American Veterans Chapter 49.

It’s a chance to honor veterans for their service and enjoy three hours of fishing along the banks of Fishing Creek.

“They come here and get some camaraderie with fellow veterans and spend some time on the water together and it’s very therapeutic for veterans,” event organizer James Broughton said.

“It’s just awesome to tell stories out here and share memories and make more memories, I mean who doesn’t like catching a bunch of fish, it’s just a great time every year,” US Army Veteran Skyler Foster said.

More than 120 veterans were registered got the event.