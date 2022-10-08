MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — Vickie’s Angel Walk expanded on Saturday in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties. The first for Dauphin County, the walk took place at the Friendship YMCA In Lower Paxton Township.

Vickie’s Angel Foundation non-profit that helps Midstate families fighting cancer who cannot pay their bills because of treatment. Covering necessities such as rent, mortgage, utilities, food and gas cards, and more

It helped the Betz family when Mike’s wife was fighting cancer but lost her battle. Leaving behind 6 children.

In 2004 we were introduced to Vickie’s Angel foundation. Unfortunately, she passed away in April of 2005, but those five or six months from when she relapsed or when she passed away, they were there for our family. They helped us financially, they helped us pay our bills, help us with the grocery cards, and things like that,” Vickie’s Angel Foundation supporter Mike Betz said.



Of all the counties served, $4 million was donated over 20 years with $400,000 in the last fiscal year.

abc27’s Valerie Pritchett was at the event in Lower Paxton Township and Dennis Owens participated in the event in New Cumberland. Both served as emcees and abc27 supported the event