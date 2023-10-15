(WHTM) — Saturday’s rain did not stop people from coming out for Vickie’s Angel Walk on the east and west shores.

The first was held in New Cumberland. The money raised supports Vicki’s Angel Foundation which tries to ease the financial burden on Cancer patients going through active treatment.

Some expenses covered range from mortgage to utility payments and other essentials. abc27’s Dennis Owens was the emcee for the event.

“We’re that beacon of hope. Families in our nine counties who have cancer, can’t pay their rent, going to lose their car, no food to eat, call us and we respond to them within a week,” Founder Micke Minnich said.

The east shore walk took place at the Friendship Branch of the YMCA in Lower Paxton Township. That event was moved inside due to the weather. It featured a raffle as well as a silent auction.

Those who have received help from the foundation spoke including the Phillips family. Wife and mother of two, Stephanie is fighting breast cancer.

“It allowed us to hold onto both of our vehicles. I can work and my wife can work for a bit without the help we would have had to give up those things to just make it through the treatments,” Stephanie’s husband, Chris said.

abc27’s Valerie Pritchett served as emcee for that event.