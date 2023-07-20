LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at the 200 block of West King Street on Tuesday, July 18 around 12:13 p.m.

Police say when officers arrived they found a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a hospital to be treated for the injury.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, officers the victim is Anjewel Torres, a 20-year-old from Lancaster suffering a non-life-threatening gunshot wound after an investigation was conducted.

Torres was charged by Detective Stephen Owens for carrying a firearm without a license and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Police say the investigation into the shooting will continue as they do not have an individual in custody.

The Bureau encourages anyone with information about this investigation to contact Detective Stephen Owens at 717-735-3349.