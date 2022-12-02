LANCASTER CITY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster City man was identified as the victim of Wednesday’s shooting in the city.

According to the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, Wakiel Jones Jr., 27, was found deceased with a gunshot wound to the head. Officials found Jones Jr. at the 300 block of S. Marshall Street around 11:45 a.m.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. The Lancaster Bureau of Police encourages anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Lancaster Bureau of Police at 717-735-3301.