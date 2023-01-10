WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a weekend shooting.

According to the coroner’s office, 35-year-old Hector Burgos-Torres was declared deceased at the Lincoln West Apartments complex due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Burgos-Torres was transported to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further investigation, and an autopsy was conducted on Jan. 10.

Burgos-Torres’ death was ruled a homicide after first being described as “suspicious” by authorities.

Police had responded to the apartments around 4 a.m. on Jan. 8 for a burglary report when they discovered Burgos-Torres’ body.

The district attorney’s office says police believe this was an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call West Hempfield Township Police or the District Attorney’s Office Detective Bureau through Lancaster County-Wide Communications at 911.